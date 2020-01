HONOLULU (KHON2)

When you drive down the street, do you ever pay attention to the name of the street you’re on?

Have you ever thought that if you pay attention to the name, you could learn more about Hawai’i?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets around the islands so we can dig into the meaning of the given name and in turn, learn more about this special place.

This week, we strengthen our Hawaiian vocabulary by learning various colors.