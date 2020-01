HONOLULU (KHON2)

When you drive or walk down our roadways, do you ever question what the name of the street means?

Did you know that by learning the meaning would result in learning more about Hawaiʻi?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets around the islands so we can dig into the history of these islands and its host culture.

This week, we close off the month by learning how to say all the months in Hawaiian.