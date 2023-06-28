HONOLULU (KHON2) — We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to its given names?

Did you know you could learn more about Hawaiʻi if you did?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.

This week, we learn of the largest fishpond in Hawaiʻi.

In the ahupuaʻa of Honouliuli, which lies in the moku of ʻEwa here on Oʻahu, stands a street named after the mullet fish.

We are talking about ‘Amaʻama St.

In ancient Hawaiʻi, fishponds were established throughout all islands.

But the largest of all fishponds resided in Maunalua on Oʻahu.

Traditionally named Keahupuaomaunalua, meaning “the shrine of the baby mullet of Maunalua,” this fishpond expanded 523 acres.

The pond would later be referred to as Kuapā thanks to its style.

Kuapā literally means “fishpond wall,” one with a sluice gate.

Maunalua pond had a wall approximately 5,000 feet long.

This pond was known to host the ʻamaʻama, a choice fish for Hawaiians.

But at times, they were noted to disappear.

Stories share of an underground tunnel that connects Maunalua to a fishpond in Kailua named Kaʻelepulu known for awa, or milkfish.

From time to time, schools of ʻamaʻama would be found in Kaʻelepulu, while schools of awa would appear in Maunalua.

In the 1960s, foreign developer Henry Kaiser developed Maunalua, dredging and filling in areas of the fishpond.

Today, the remnant of the old fishpond is now Koko Marina where much of its surrounding development is built within the pond’s original boundaries.

Hawaiʻi Kai is a commonly used name for this area which derives from its developer, but the traditional name is Maunalua meaning “two mountains.”

Did you know? Now you do!