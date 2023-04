Kalo has always been a staple of the Hawaiian diet, but in recent times, kalo has taken a back seat when it comes to starches. Host Kamaka Pili sits down with Keanuenue Kekaula of He Mea Ono Poi, to learn why we lost the taste for kalo, the challenges farmers face today, and how he plans to make kalo a staple again. Kamaka also learns how to prepare unique dishes using kalo.