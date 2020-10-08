Kamehameha Schools turns 133 years old

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In Hawaiʻi, names are very important as they share a story.

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various roadways around the islands so we can dig into the name and in turn, lean more about our unique culture and history.

This week, we head to a street that takes our attention to a school that just turned 133 years old.

In the ahupuaʻa of Kapalama, which lies in the moku of Kona here on Oʻahu, lies a street named after the founder of the Kamehameha Schools–Bernice St.

Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop, the last direct descendant to King Kamehameha the Great, established the Kamehameha Schools through her will–one for boys and one for girls.

It was through the works of her husband though, Charles Reed Bishop, that her will came to fruition.

On October 3, 1887, the Kamehameha School for Boys officially opened at its original location where the Bishop Museum stands today.

Four years later, 14 young men graduated as its first graduating class. There were almost 40 when the school first opened.

It wasn’t until December of 1894 when the Kamehameha School for Girls was dedicated at a separate location just across the street, makai of where Farrington High School stands today.

The School for Girls was the first to move to the new Kapalama campus up on the hill in 1931 after the first buildings were completed.

As the campus continued to grow, the School for Boys joined the Girls in 1940.

Coeducation was introduced in 1966.

Today, 133 years since its beginning, Kamehameha Schools has three campuses, 29 preschool sites and more than 28,000 graduates worldwide.

