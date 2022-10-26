Honolulu (KHON2) – Kamaka Pili hosts episode 2 of Season 3 of Aloha Authentic on KHON2.

Season 3 of Aloha Authentic celebrates Hawaiian culture,through conversations with local artisans, cultural practitioners, kūpuna and community members.

“Tonight we are honoring the history of Daughters of Hawaii, an organization that is taking care of Queen Emma’s summer palace and Hulihe’e Palace,” says Kamaka Pili, Host of Aloha Authentic.

Episode 2 of Aloha Authentic’s Season 3 airs Wednesday, Oct 26 on KHON2.

Wed, Oct 26, 2022

9:30 pm on KHON2

Fri, Oct 28, 2022

9:00 pm on Hawai’i CW

Sun, Oct 30, 2022

8:00 pm on KHII