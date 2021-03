HONOLULU (KHON2) -- KHON2’s weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the pae aina so the meaning of their names can be uncovered. This month is Hawaiian Language month and it is time to learn some Hawaiian terms that can be used every day.

In the ahupuaa of Waipio, which lies in the moku of Ewa on Oahu, stands a short cul-de-sac that brings attention to Hawaii's island weather.