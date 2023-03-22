HONOLULU (KHON2) – In Hawaiʻi, names are very important as they tell a story.

That includes our roadways.

Do you know the meaning of the street you live on?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names and, in turn, learn something new.

This week, we celebrate the birthday of the only royal member to became a U.S. Congressperson.

In the ahupuaʻa of Waikīkī, which lies in the moku of Kona here on Oʻahu, stands a busy roadway named in honor of the royal nicknamed “Prince Cupid.”

We are talking about Kūhiō Ave.

Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole Piʻikoi was born on Kauaʻi in 1871.

His great-grandfather was King Kaumualiʻi, the last ruling chief of Kauaʻi.

He was adopted by his motherʻs sister, Queen Kapiʻolani, the wife and Queen Consort to King David Kalākaua.

When Kalākaua ascended the throne as King of the Hawaiian Kingdom, he declared Kūhiō and his brothers royal princes.

Never becoming king himself, Kūhiō found another avenue to strengthen the Hawaiian people — as U.S. Congressperson.

When the prince arrived in Washington D.C. in 1903 as Hawaiʻi’s second delegate, his name became a topic of discussion.

President Theodore Roosevelt was dismayed by the idea of Prince Kūhiō being presented at the White House.

He refused to refer to Kūhiō as “Prince Cupid” and could not pronounce his last name.

So, Mr. Kūhiō was settled upon.

Over the next 20 years, Prince Kūhiō advocated for Hawaiians on a national level, especially for their land.

Some of his accomplishments include our current county system, the Hawaiian Civic clubs and the Hawaiian homelands.

Kūhiō was given the last state funeral for an alii following his passing.

Today, we honor the prince annually with Prince Kūhiō Day, an official state holiday held every March 26 marking his birthday.

