HONOLULU (KHON2) – We all make use of our island roadways but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?

Did you know you could learn more about Hawaiʻi and our history if you did?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands. So, we can dig into those names; and in turn, we can learn something new.

This week, we bring attention to the first dynasty of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

Stretching over nearly half of Oʻahu lies a main highway that allows us to learn a little more about Hawaiʻi’s King Kamehameha Day.

We are talking about Kamehameha Hwy.

The name Kamehameha means “the lonely one” and was given to the man who became the first king of all Hawaiʻi.

In 1810, King Kamehameha I became victorious in bringing all the Hawaiian Islands under his rule.

After he passed away, his son Liholiho became king, taking the name Kamehameha as his title.

King Kamehameha II became an agent of change from the ancient belief system to the introduction of a new one.

When the king succumbed to measles, his brother Kauikeaouli succeeded the throne at a young age.

As King Kamehameha III, Kauikeaouli created Hawaiʻi’s first constitution, moving the government away from an absolute monarchy.

His nephew, Alexander Liholiho, took claim of the throne following his passing becoming King Kamehameha IV.

His rule was greatly dedicated to the health of his people, creating what is now known as the Queen’s Medical Center.

Lot Kapuāiwa, the older brother to his predecessor, was the last to rule under the title of Kamehameha as the fifth.

It was by his decree that the first King Kamehameha Day was proclaimed in 1871 as a national holiday, honoring the memory of his grandfather and the founder of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

Did you know? Now you do!