Honoring Princess Ka’iulani with Cleghorn St.

HONOLULU (KHON2) – In the ahupuaa of Manoa, which lies in the moku of Kona on Oahu, stands a short street that carries the last name of a Hawaii princess who passed away too soon.

We are talking about Cleghorn St.

Princess Victoria Kaiulani Cleghorn was born on October 16, 1875.

At the time of her birth, her uncle King Kalakaua announced that she was second in line to the throne of the Hawaiian Kingdom following her aunty, then-Princess Liliuokalani. She was groomed to be a queen.

In 1881, King Kalakaua set out to tour the world, something no head of state ever done.

One of his stops was Japan. There, he proposed the marriage between his 5-year-old princess niece and a young Japanese prince, who later became known as Prince Komatsu.

The proposal was denied.

At the age of 13, Princess Kaiulani was sent to England for schooling. While she was abroad, the king died and Liliuokalani became queen, but then the kingdom was overthrown.

Unfortunately, six years following the overthrow, Princess Kaiulani died in March of 1899 of inflammatory rheumatism. She never became queen. However, her legacy lives on.

