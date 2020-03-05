Hōkūleʻa, “Star of Gladness”

HONOLULU (KHON2)

We all make use of our roadways here in the islands, be it driving, riding passenger or just walking down the sidewalk.

So have you ever paid attention to the street’s name, or even wondered what it may mean?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets around the pae ʻāina so we can dig into the meaning of the given name, giving us the chance to learn more about our Native culture.

This week, we bring attention to the period of renaissance of the Hawaiian culture.