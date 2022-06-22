HONOLULU (KHON2) – We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you gave attention to their given names?

Did you know you could learn more about Hawaii’s history if you did?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.

This week, we bring attention to a difficult time in the Hawaiian Kingdom.

In the ahupuaʻa of Keahuolū, which lies in the moku of Kona on the island of Hawaiʻi, stands a roadway that carries the name of Hawaii’s last queen.

We are talking about Kamakaʻeha Avenue.

Lydia Kamakaʻeha ascended the throne of the Hawaiian Kingdom as Queen Liliʻuokalani following the death of her brother, King Kalākaua.

But it was during a time when the kingdom’s constitution, known as the Bayonet Constitution, took away many of the sovereign’s powers and placed it in the hands of American and European businessmen.

Since Liliʻuokalani became Queen, efforts continued to remove the sovereign from power and take control of the kingdom.

In 1893, only 2 years after becoming the ruling monarch, the Queen was illegally overthrown by said foreigners with the help of the United States of America.

Hawaiʻi then turned into a Provisional Government.

In 1895, because of a revolutionary attempt by Hawaiian royalists to restore the Queen to power, Queen Liliʻuokalani was arrested and forced to abdicate the throne considering potential bloodshed.

After being charged with “misprision of treason,” the Queen was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison at hard labor.

Later, that was reduced to imprisonment in an upstairs room of ʻIolani Palace where the Queen remained for nearly 8 months.

She passed in 1917, but not after establishing the Liliʻuokalani Trust benefiting orphan and destitute children.

Did you know? Now you do!