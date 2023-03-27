Before there was a written Hawaiian language, stories were communicated through poetry and dance. With contemporary music today, the story being told has become second to the song’s production. In partnership with the Hawaiian Music Perpetuation Society, host Kamaka Pili sits down with Kuʻuipo Kumukahi to highlight the importance of poetry, composition, and why songs were dedicated to Hawaiian Royalty. Special guests Marlene Sai and Kumu Hula Kaʻilihiwa Vaughan-Darval share some of their efforts in honoring Hawaiʻi’s past.