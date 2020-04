HONOLULU (KHON2)

Hawaiʻi island is made up of 5 volcanoes: Kīlauea, Hualālai, Kohala, Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.

Kīlauea may get most of our attention today, but 152 years ago, Mauna Loa was restless.

On April 2, 1868, the largest earthquake in Hawaiʻi’s history hit the south side of Hawai’i island, rattling the entire island chain.

A tsunami was generated that sent a series of 20-foot waves that destroyed the coastal communities.