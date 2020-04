HONOLULU (KHON2)

King David Kalākaua was Hawaiʻi’s 7th monarch and dearly loved by his people.

He reigned for 17 years from 1874 until his passing in 1891.

His sister became Queen Liliʻuokalani who succeeded him until the kingdom’s overthrow in January of 1893.

ʻIolani Palace was going through its transition to the new provisional government when it realized the jewels to the crown of King Kalākaua were missing.