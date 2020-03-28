Hawaiʻi overcame Measles outbreaks

HONOLULU (KHON2)

No questions asked, these are challenging times.

However, by taking a step back into history, we can see how much more advanced we are today in being able to overcome disease.

Hawaiʻi has gone through multiple measles outbreaks following the passing of King Kamehameha II and Queen Kamāmalu to the deadly illness.

From 300,000 at the time of Capt. Cook’s arrival in 1778, the Native Hawaiian population dropped to fewer than 24,000 in 1920.

Itʻs good to know that the Native population has returned to 300,000 and continues to climb.