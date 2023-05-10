HONOLULU (KHON2) – We all make use of our island roadways, but did you know you could learn more about Hawaiʻi and our history if you paid more attention to their given names?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.

This week, we learn of a couple connections between Hawaiʻi and Great Britain.

In the ahupuaʻa of Honolulu, which lies in the moku of Kona here on Oʻahu, stands a street named after a Hawaiian word for “Britain.”

We’re talking about Pelekāne Dr.

One connection between Hawaiʻi and Great Britain is easy to spot if you look at the Hawaiian flag.

In 1794, King Kamehameha I had built an alliance with King George III in exchange for his protection.

The Union Jack was gifted to Kamehameha by the British king, and it has been a part of Hawaiʻi ever since.

But close relationships between the royals of both nations continued throughout the history of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

While King David Kalākaua was monarch, he was invited to attend Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee in London.

But the king had sent both his wife, Queen Kapiʻolani, and his sister and heir-apparent, Princess Liliʻuokalani, in his place.

The Golden Jubilee celebrating 50 years of Queen Victoria’s reign was held in Westminster Abbey.

According to “Hawaiʻi’s Story by Hawaiʻi’s Queen,” the seating of the jubilee was according to rank.

Interestingly enough, Queen Kapiʻolani was seated the second closest to Queen Victoria, while Princess Liliʻuokalani was seated four seats down from her.

Multiple Hawaiian royals had visited England prior to this event, but unfortunately, Kapiʻolani and Liliʻuokalani were the last Hawaiian royalty to do so.

Today, British influence, especially that of the Victorian era, can still be seen in Hawaiʻi, particularly within ʻIolani Palace.

