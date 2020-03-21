Hansen’s Disease lead to isolation of thousands

HONOLULU (KHON2)

This isn’t the first time Hawai’i has been hit with a wide-spread illness.

Leprosy, which is now known as Hansen’s Disease, was a mysterious one that reached epidemic proportions throughout the islands.

The first documentation of Hansen’s Disease in the Kingdom of Hawai’i came in 1835, however some believe it could have been present since the early 1820’s.

For over 100 years, the Hansen’s Disease settlement housed approximately 8,000 patients.

Today, Kalaupapa stands as an example of a place experiencing the worst, yet the best, of people coming together to overcome an illness.