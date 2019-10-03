Fun facts about the beloved Plumeria flower

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Do you ever question yourself where the names of our islands’ streets come from?

Have you ever thought that if you tried to figure that out, you may just learn a little more about Hawaiʻi and our unique culture?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets around the pae ʻāina to dig into the given names and find out the meaning and history of it.

For the month of October, or ‘Okakopa ma ka ʻŌlelo Hawai’i, we talk about different Pua….or flowers.

This week, we talk about a very popular flower used to make Lei.