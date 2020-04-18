Even during lock down, Hula continues

HONOLULU (KHON2)

King Kalākaua once said, “Hula is the language of the heart, and therefore the heartbeat of the Hawaiian people.” So it’s no surprise to see hula adapting to this world of lock-down.

This weekend, hundreds of hula dancers would have been hitting the Merrie Monarch stage.

But even though events such as that have been forced to cancel, hula pushes through.

LaniGirl Kaleiki is the kumu hula for ‘Ilima Hula Studio which had been established in the 1950s.

She continues to perpetuate the traditions passed down to her from her mother.

If you want to know more about ‘Ilima Hula Studio, visit their website at www.IlimaHulaStudio.com.