There are many hands that contribute to perpetuate and preserve Hawaiian Culture. In this episode of Aloha Authentic, host Kamaka Pili sits down with the Daughters of Hawaiʻi, to learn about their preservation efforts of two royal palaces in the islands. We also speak with Pauline Worsham of Moanalua Garden Foundation to learn about the 75th Anniversary of the Prince Lot Hula Festival taking place at Queen Emma Summer Palace.