Considered one of the most sacred areas on O’ahu

HONOLULU (KHON2)

When you drive on our roadways here throughout the islands, you will come across many streets carrying Hawaiian names.

Have you ever wondered what those names mean or where they came from?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets around the state so we can dig into the names and bring out its meaning so we can all learn more about Hawaiʻi together.

For the month of November, or Novemapa ma ka ʻŌlelo Hawai’i, we will showcase a different ahupuaʻa on Oʻahu.

This week, we talk about an area known for whales.