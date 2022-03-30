HONOLULU (KHON2) — We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?

Do you even know the meaning of the street you live on?

Aloha Authentic highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.

This week, we learn the colors representing each main island of Hawaiʻi.

In the ahupuaʻa of Waikapū, which lies in the moku of Pūʻali Komohana, stands a roadway named after the color of Hawaiʻi Island. That roadway is ʻUlaʻula Way.

In the year 2000, a law was adopted to designate colors and lei material, mostly flowers, to each island.

Red, or ʻulaʻula, is the color of the Island of Hawaiʻi, nicknamed the Big Island. The ʻŌhiʻa Lehua is their flower.

Pink, or ʻākala, is Maui’s color. Nicknamed the Valley Isle, their flower is the Lokelani Rose.

Gray, or ʻāhinahina, is associated with Kahoʻolawe nicknamed the Target Isle. Hinahina is their designated plant.

Orange, or ʻalani, is for Lānaʻi nicknamed the Pineapple Isle. Their lei material is the Kaunaʻoa vine.

Green, or ʻōmaomao, is the color of Molokaʻi whose nickname is the Friendly Isle. Their flower is that of the Kukui tree.

Yellow, or melemele, represents the island of Oʻahu nicknamed the Gathering Place. The ʻIlima is their flower.

The color purple, or poni, is for Kauaʻi nicknamed the Garden Isle. Their lei material is the Mokihana berry.

And white, or keʻokeʻo, is the color for the Forbidden Isle, or Niʻihau. Uniquely, their lei material is the Niʻihau shell.

Did you know? Now you do