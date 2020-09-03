Celebrating the birthday of Queen Lili’uokalani

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Born on September 2, 1838 as Lydia Liliʻu Loloku Walania Wewehi Kamakaʻeha, Queen Liliʻuokalani was born into a royal family and raised in a well-educated atmosphere.

As a young girl, she was one of 14 children of high-ranking chiefs chosen to attend Oʻahu’s first school called the “Chiefʻs Children School,” which later became “Royal School” that still remains today.

She was selected as one to be groomed and prepared to be a ruler.

Being fluent in Hawaiian and English, the Queen became a fluid poet and composer, producing more than 150 songs over her lifetime.

She is known as one of Nā Lani ʻEhā, the four royal siblings who contributed immensely to the world of Hawaiian composition.

Liliʻuokalani ascended the throne and became queen in 1891 following the death of her brother, King David Kalākaua.

As Queen, she tried to implement a new constitution that would restore the powers lost from the monarchy when the late-king was forced at bayonet-point to relinquish said powers to foreign businessmen.

It is known as the Bayonet Constitution.

Her efforts would eventually lead to the kingdom’s unlawful overthrow on January 17, 1893 and the Queen’s imprisonment in her room of ʻIolani Palace for nearly eight months.

Queen Liliʻuokalani lived out the rest of her days at her home at Washington Place, passing away on November 11, 1917 at the age of 79.

Her remains lay at Maunaʻala, the Royal Mauseleum in Nuʻuanu, but her legacy is sure to live on for generations to come.

Did you know? Now you do!

