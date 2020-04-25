Camp McKinley filled Kapiʻolani Park with military troops

Aloha Authentic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2)

April 24th, 1898, Spain declared war on the United States, and the US Congress voted to go to war a day later.  

And with battles taking place in the Philippines, a Spanish territory, Hawaiʻi became a strategic location for America.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

77° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 77° 66°

Saturday

78° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 78° 65°

Sunday

79° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 65°

Monday

79° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 66°

Wednesday

78° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 78° 67°

Thursday

78° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 78° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

75°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

78°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

78°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

77°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

76°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

74°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

72°

7 PM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

70°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
70°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

Trending Stories