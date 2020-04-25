Camp McKinley filled Kapiʻolani Park with military troops

HONOLULU (KHON2)
April 24th, 1898, Spain declared war on the United States, and the US Congress voted to go to war a day later.
And with battles taking place in the Philippines, a Spanish territory, Hawaiʻi became a strategic location for America.
