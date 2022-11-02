HONOLULU (KHON2) – We all make use of our island roadways. But, when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?

Did you know you could learn more about Hawaiʻi if you did?

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the island chain so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.

This week, we bring attention to one of Hawaiʻi’s queens.

In the ahupuaʻa of Honolulu, which lies in the moku of Kona here on Oʻahu, stands a street named after the consort to King Kamehameha IV.

We are talking about Queen Emma St.

Emma Kaleleonālani Naʻea Rooke was born as a royal member of the Kamehameha dynasty as her great-granduncle was King Kamehameha I.

As a youth, she was deemed eligible for the throne of the Hawaiian Kingdom and groomed to be a leader.

She eventually married Alexander Liholiho, who became King Kamehameha IV.

But during their engagement, turmoil arose as some deemed her unfit to be queen as she was mixed blooded with her grandfather being British.

While married, she and the king had spent their time and efforts to create legacies in which we still benefit from today.

History shares that Queen Emma and the king had gone door to door to raise money to create what is now the Queen’s Medical Center.

The queen is also noted to have helped to establish the Anglican Church in Hawai’i, St. Andrew’s Priory School for Girls and setting the groundwork for what was St. Alban’s College, now known as ‘Iolani School.

During the summer heat, the Queen and her king would stay in Nuʻuanu at their summer palace named Hānaiakamalama.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

To learn more about Queen Emma’s Summer Palace, which still remains and is one of royal palaces in Hawaiʻi and all of the US, visit KHON2 News to watch the latest episode of Aloha Authentic.

Did you know? Now you do!