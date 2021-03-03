Aloha Authentic: The start to Hawaii’s hospitality industry

HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2’s weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the pae aina so the meaning of their names can be uncovered. It is time to highlight a short roadway that speaks to Hawaii’s island hospitality.

In the ahupuaa of Palolo, which lies in the moku of Kona on Oahu, stands a short residential street that is named after the aloha Hawaii shares with visitors.

That street is about Hookipa Way.

The word Hookipa means “to entertain or to treat hospitably,” in the Hawaiian language

Hawaii’s visitor industry may come up when thinking of hospitality.

There were over 43,000 hotel units throughout the state of Hawaii in 2020 and 60% are on Oahu.

Hotels grew dramatically in Waikiki since the beginning of the 1900s, but there were hotel efforts prior to that.

An establishment known as “Park Beach Hotel” opened at the current location of Elk’s Club before the turn of the 20th century. It was the first attempt at a tourist hotel in the area but it closed within one year.

A hotel named “Waikiki Villa” opened in 1891 and so did the “San Souci” in 1893, but both hotels also closed down by the end of the decade.

It was on March 11, 1901, that the Moana Hotel opened and became the first successful overnight accommodation. What is now known as the Moana Surfrider 120 years later carries the nickname “The First Lady of Waikiki.”

Did you know? Now you do!