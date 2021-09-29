Aloha Authentic: Seasons of Hawaiʻi

HONOLULU (KHON2) – We all make use of our roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names? Did you know you could learn more about Hawaiʻi if you did?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlighted various streets across the pae ʻāina so we can dig into the name, and in turn, learn something new. Since it is officially the fall season, we brought attention to the seasons of the islands.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

In the ahupuaʻa of ʻŌmaʻopio, which lies in the moku of Kula on the island of Maui, stands a street that brings our attention to a year in Hawaiʻi: Kau Street.

In the Hawaiian language, the word Kau has many translations — with one being “period of time” or “season.”

The ancient calendar traditionally divided up a year into two seasons. The first season is known as Hoʻoilo.

This first season can be understood as “winter,” as well as the wet season for most of the island chain. The season runs from October through April.

The second season is known as Kau Wela or “period of heat” — also known as summer. This dry season runs from May through September.

But there are other seasons of the islands to acknowledge. The Makahiki season is a four-month period of celebration, peace and agriculture. It launches the new Hawaiian year and is signaled by the rising of the constellation, Makaliʻi (Pleiades).

Hurricane season also runs from June through November when the temperatures of the ocean are at their warmest. From November through May, when the waters are warmer for humpback whales, they migrate from Alaska for breeding season. When it comes to the Easter holiday in April, it usually means Merrie Monarch season kicks off, showcasing the beauty of hula and Hawaiian culture.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our Local News page

Did you know? Now you do!