Aloha Authentic: Pualeilani St.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We all make use of our island roadways, be it driving, riding the bus, or just walking down the sidewalk. But do you pay attention to its given names? Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights streets across Hawaii so we can spend some time talking about the meanings behind its name.

This week, we highlight a street in west Oahu that takes our attention to Waikiki.

In the ahupuaa of Lualualei, which lies in the moku of Waianae here on Oahu, stands a street that is named after a royal beach house built by a prince from Kauai.

We are talking about Pualeilani St.

“Pualeilani” was the Waikiki home of Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole and his princess, Elizabeth Kahanu.

Translated as “the Heavenly flower lei,” the prince gave the name Pualeilani to honor the adbundance of foliage that once florished there.

To his people, Prince Kuhio was nicknamed “Prince Cupid” for he was known to stroll down Waikiki in a 3-piece suit, gold-tip cane with a top-hat and a feather lei.

But to the world, he was known as a U.S. Congressman, one who pushed for the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act that established the first Hawaiian Homelands in 1921.

The prince and his princess were given their land by Queen Liliuokalani, whose property also included a pier with a royal bungalow jetting out into the waters of Waikiki Beach adjacent to the Pualeilani home.

Following the passing of the prince, the property was eventually given to the City and County of Honolulu, and today in its place, stands Prince Kuhio Beach Park.

Did you know? Now you do!