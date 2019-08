HONOLULU (KHON2)

Have you ever questioned yourself what some of our island street names mean?

Did you ever think you could learn about Hawaiian culture just by paying attention to those given names?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets throughout the pae ʻāina to help share about Hawaiian heritage with the world.

This week, we close off the month by bringing our attention to the lady known for her element of the volcano.