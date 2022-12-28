HONOLULU (KHON2) — Originating at Parker Ranch in Waimea on Hawaiʻi Island, the Paniolo lifestyle played a prominent role in helping shape Hawaiian culture and history. In this episode, host Kamaka Pili sits down with multigenerational Paniolo Deedee Keakealani Bertelman and Shane Hoʻopai to learn the history of Paniolo, what purpose they serve, and how to rope cattle.

We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?

Did you know you could learn more about Hawaiʻi and our history if you did?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.

This week, we learn of foreign influence to the Hawaiian Kingdom.

In the ahupuaʻa of Waikīkī, which lies in the moku of Kona here on Oʻahu, stands a street named after a British sailor who turned close advisor to the king.

We are talking about ʻOlohana St.

In 1790, John Young, a British ship officer on a fur trading vessel, became stranded on the island of Hawaiʻi.

Because of his common practice of yelling “All hands” as a ship officer, Hawaiians gave him the nickname ʻOlohana.

His skills with guns and cannons gave the king the firepower he needed to successfully establish the Hawaiian Kingdom.

Aside from fighting on the battlefield next to the king, ʻOlohana also served as chief diplomat and governor for multiple islands.

He was also present when King Kamehameha I had the first flag of the Kingdom designed.

The king commissioned the flag for a ship that he wanted to sail to China for the purpose of selling ʻiliahi, or sandalwood.

ʻOlohana built his home in Kawaihae using basalt and plaster made from burnt coral and sand mixed with poi and hair.

He died at the age of 93 and his lands were then inherited by his granddaughter, the beloved Queen Emma.

Following his passing, ʻOlohana was buried as a high chief alongside other aliʻi at Mauna ʻAla, the Royal Mausoleum in Nuʻuanu, Oʻahu.

