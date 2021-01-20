Aloha Authentic: Pa’akai St.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In the ahupuaa of Honouliuli, which lies in the moku of Ewa here on Oahu, stands a street that brings our attention to something small that carries big power. We are talking about Paakai St.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

“Paakai” can easily be translated as “Salt.” If we were to break the word apart, “Paa” means “solid” and “Kai” refers to seawater.

Salt can be gathered — as done in traditional times — from the crystals that form near shorelines after pools of ocean water evaporate.

Salt was a crucial commodity that was handled with care in ancient days to keep it clean and free of dirt.

Salt was used in the early post-contact era as a tradeable item with visiting ships that needed it to preserve their food.

As salt protects food from growth of bacteria, its antiseptic properties also help with our health and well-being as well.

From abrasions to a sore throat, canker sores to bad bread to even cramps, salt has many uses aside from culinary.

In ceremony — just as it rids bacteria — salt is used for purification, cleansing the space, the people, and their prayers.

Did you know? Now you do!