Aloha Authentic: Pa’akai St.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In the ahupuaa of Honouliuli, which lies in the moku of Ewa here on Oahu, stands a street that brings our attention to something small that carries big power. We are talking about Paakai St.

“Paakai” can easily be translated as “Salt.”  If we were to break the word apart, “Paa” means “solid” and “Kai” refers to seawater.  

Salt can be gathered — as done in traditional times — from the crystals that form near shorelines after pools of ocean water evaporate.

Salt was a crucial commodity that was handled with care in ancient days to keep it clean and free of dirt.

Salt was used in the early post-contact era as a tradeable item with visiting ships that needed it to preserve their food.

As salt protects food from growth of bacteria, its antiseptic properties also help with our health and well-being as well.

From abrasions to a sore throat, canker sores to bad bread to even cramps, salt has many uses aside from culinary.

In ceremony — just as it rids bacteria — salt is used for purification, cleansing the space, the people, and their prayers.

Did you know?  Now you do!

