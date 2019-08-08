Aloha Authentic: Maunakea St.

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Did you know that you can learn about Hawai’i and our culture just by paying attention to the street names around our islands?

Well, that’s one way to deepen your knowledge of Hawai’i and we can all do this together by breaking down those names.

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment helps to highlight these street names so we can all learn together.

We can learn about Hawai’i, we can learn about the Hawaiian people, and we can learn about their relationship together.

This week, we want to bring our attention to the world’s tallest mountain from summit to ocean floor.

We’re talking about Maunakea st.