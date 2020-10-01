Aloha Authentic: Mahalo Pl.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In Hawaiʻi, names are very important.

Have you ever thought that you could learn more about our unique culture and language just by paying attention to the names of our roadways?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets and places around the island so we can dig deeper into our island history.

This week, we head to the island of Molokaʻi to learn a little Hawaiian language.

In the ahupuaʻa of Kaunakakai, which lies in the moku of Kawela on the island of Molokaʻi, stands a roadway that brings our attention to common words used every day.

We are talking about Mahalo Place.

There are a few words and-or phrases that are used quite often around the islands.

Let’s break some of those down so we all can learn together.

“Mahalo” translates in the dictionary as “thanks” or “gratitude.”

So, it’s a simple way to tell someone “Thank you” in Hawaiian. If someone tells you “Mahalo,” interestingly, there is no word in the Hawaiian language for “you’re welcome.”

So instead, you can say “ʻAʻole pilikia” which literally means “no trouble.”

When we depart from one another, the simple “Aloha” is customary, but you often hear that attached with “a hui hou.”

If we break that down, “a” means “until,” “hui” means “to meet or to unite,” and “hou” means “new or again.”

So the saying “Aloha a hui hou” literally means “Goodbye until the next meeting,” or “until we meet again.” We also hear the word “hou” within “Hana hou,” which is a usual saying following the completion of a performance.

With the word “hana” meaning “to do” and “hou” meaning “again,” “hana hou” means “encore.”

Did you know? Now you do!

