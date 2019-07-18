Aloha Authentic: Lono Ave.

HONOLULU (KHON2)

There are so many stories of Hawai’i and Hawaiian culture that needs to be shared.

Did you know that many stories can be found just by paying attention to our islands’ street names?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets around the pae ʻāina so we can continue to share the stories of Hawaiian heritage.

This week, we continue to bring light to some of the main deities that were honored in old Hawai’i, and even today.

This time, we talk about the one known for peace and abundance.