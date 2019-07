HONOLULU (KHON2)

Did you know that you can learn about Hawai’i and our Native culture just by paying attention to our islands’ street names?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets around the islands to bring forth the stories and history for all of Hawai’i and the world.

For the month of July, we are focusing on a few main deities of old Hawai’i.