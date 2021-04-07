Aloha Authentic: Koʻolau mountain

HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2’s weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various roadways around the islands so the meaning of their names can be uncovered.

It is time to bring attention to one of the volcanoes that make up the island of Oʻahu.

Ranging from the ahupuaʻa of Punaluʻu to Hauʻula, which all lie within the moku of Koʻolauloa on Oʻahu, is a roadway that carries the name of the mountain it is a part of.

That road is Koʻolau Road.

The word Koʻolau refers to the windward side in the Hawaiian language, which is why most of the islands have a Koʻolau district.

The name Koʻolau is pretty familiar for Oʻahu.

The island was formed by the fusion of two primary volcanoes that now stand as mountains.

Waiʻanae, which is about 3 million years old, makes up the west end of the island

Koʻolau, which is about 2 million years old, makes up the east end.

Along the windward side of the Koʻolau range, the land is broken up into two large districts:

Koʻolauloa, which means “the long Koʻolau,” is the northern section that refers to its fertile land and long ridges.

Koʻolaupoko, which means “the short Koʻolau,” is the southern section, referring to the shorter distance of land between the sea.

It is the area of the mountain range that has sheer cliffs due a volcanic landslide that broke off and slid into the ocean a long time ago.

