Aloha Authentic: King Kamehameha Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) – KHON2’s weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various roadways across the pae ʻāina so the meaning of their names can be uncovered.

It is time to bring attention to the dynasty that established the Hawaiian Kingdom.

Covering nearly half of Oʻahu lies a main highway that allows residents to learn a little more about Hawaiʻi’s own King Kamehameha Day.

That main highway is Kamehameha Highway.

The name “Kamehameha” means “the lonely one,” and it was given to the man who became the first king of the Hawaiian Islands.

King Kamehameha I became victorious in bringing all Hawaiʻi under his rule in 1810.

Liholiho, Kamehameha’s son, became king after Kamehameha died and took the name Kamehameha as his title.

King Kamehameha II became an agent of change from the ancient Hawaiian belief system to the introduction of a new one.

When the king succumbed to measles, his brother Kauikeaouli succeeded the throne at the young age of 10.

As King Kamehameha III, the sovereign created Hawaiʻi’s first constitution and moved the government away from an absolute monarchy.

His nephew, Alexander Liholiho, took claim of the throne after Kamehameha III passed and became King Kamehameha IV.

His rule was greatly dedicated to the health of his people. Kamehameha IV created what is now known as The Queen’s Medical Center.

Lot Kapuāiwa, the older brother to his predecessor, was the last to rule under the title of Kamehameha as the fifth.

It was by his decree that the first King Kamehameha Day was established in 1871 as a national holiday to honor his great-grandfather and the founder of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

