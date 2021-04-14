Aloha Authentic: Kīlauea, Hawaii’s most active volcano

HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2’s weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various roadways across the pae ʻāina so the meaning of their names can be uncovered.

It is time to bring attention to Hawaii Island and the state’s most active volcano.

In the ahupuaʻa of Waiākea, which lies in the moku of Hilo on the island of Hawaii, stands a roadway that carries the name of one of the world’s most active volcanoes.

That roadway is Kīlauea Avenue.

The Hawaiian island chain is a result of volcanic activity over millions of years.

The island of Kauaʻi on the west end is the oldest at approximately 5 million years old and the island of Hawaii on the east end is the youngest at roughly 1 million years old, but it continues to grow.

Hawaii Island is made up of five volcanoes.

The youngest is Kīlauea, which has been almost continuously active for nearly four decades.

Its lower east rift zone experienced its largest eruption within the last 200 years in 2018, growing the island’s size by nearly 900 acres.

The size of its summit, Halemaʻumaʻu Crater, nearly doubled in diameter and added over 1,300 feet to its depth due to thousands of earthquakes associated with this eruption

A new eruption took place at Halemaʻumaʻu in December 2020 and continues to this day.

Did you know? Now you do!