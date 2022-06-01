HONOLULU (KHON2) – In Hawaiʻi, names are very important.

But when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Did you know you could learn more about our island culture if you did?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.

This week, we bring attention to pride month.

In the ahupuaʻa of Makaʻehu, which lies in the moku of Kula on the island of Maui, stands a short street given the Hawaiian name for “pride.”

We are talking about Haʻaheo Place.

June has been declared Pride month in the United States to commemorate the Stonewall riots which took place in June 1969.

In today’s western world, the term LGBTQ+ has been established to include all spectrums of gender identity.

In the Hawaiian language, the term māhū is used, carrying a broad meaning which encompasses all.

This also includes an identity which stands in between both male and female.

With today’s generations of māhū comes different pronouns used for self-identification, including “they and them.”

Separate from Latin-based languages, where gender is attached to many words, Hawaiian language is inclusive.

The term ʻo wau is used as “me or I.”

The term ʻo ʻoe is used as “you.”

And the term ʻo ia is used to include “he, she, or it.”

Other terms of identity include lāua, meaning “they or them” referring to 2 people, and lākou, meaning “they or them” referring to 3 or more people.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Did you know? Now you do!