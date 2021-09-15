Aloha Authentic: Honoring Hawaiian History Month

HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2’s weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various roadways across the pae ʻāina so the meaning of their names can be uncovered.

It is time to bring attention to the evolution of the islands.

In the ahupuaʻa of Waipiʻo, which lies in the moku of ʻEwa on Oʻahu, stands a street that brings attention to the history of Hawaiʻi. That street is Moʻolelo St.

The word moʻolelo can be translated as “story, literature or history,” just to name a few.

Things can be learned from the drastic change over the generations by looking into the history of the past.

The Native Hawaiian population was estimated at 300,000 before the first Westerners arrived in 1778, according to Kamehameha Schools.

The Hawaiian Kingdom was established by King Kamehameha I in 1810, which brought all of the islands under one rule.

The first missionaries landed on Hawaii’s shores just one decade later, which would create a drastic shift in faith for Hawaiians, royals and commoners alike.

The Hawaiian monarchy governed its people for 83 years, despite the challenging evolution of foreign influx.

Queen Liliʻuokalani, the eighth and last ruling monarch of the kingdom, was illegally overthrown in 1893.

The Native Hawaiian population dwindled down to 24,000 by 1920, but those numbers have rebounded since then. The Native population now stands at nearly 700,000, according to 2020 U.S. Census data.

