Aloha Authentic: Hawaii’s government history

HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2’s weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the pae aina so the meaning of their names can be uncovered. It is time to highlight a short roadway that brings attention to the history of Hawaii’s government system.

In the ahupuaʻa of Kapālama, which lies in the moku of Kona on Oʻahu, stands a roadway that’s named after the Hawaiian word for “government.”

That street is Aupuni St.

Hawaii’s government stems back to the establishment of the Hawaiian Kingdom in 1810 by King Kamehameha I.

The kingdom’s last reigning monarch, Queen Liliuʻokalani, was illegally overthrown by American and European businessmen in 1893.

This eventually led to Hawaii’s annexation into the United States five years later, but not before opposition from the majority of the kingdom’s population.

Over 21,000 signatures from across the islands were collected against annexation. These were known as the Kūʻē Petitions.

The Kingdom of Hawaii became the Territory of Hawaii at the top of the century despite the petition effort and was recognized as an official state in 1959.

It was not until 1993 when Congress adopted the Apology Resolution which acknowledges that the Native Hawaiian people never directly relinquished their claims to inherent sovereignty to the United States of America.

