HONOLULU (KHON2) — We all make use of our island roadways, but do you ever pay attention to their given names? Did you know you could learn more about Hawaii if you did?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.

This week, we learn of a Hawaiian holiday.

In the ahupuaʻa of Honolulu, which lies in the moku of Kona here on Oahu, stands a short roadway given the name meaning “holiday or important day.”

We are talking about Lānui Pl.

The first national holiday in Hawaii dates back to July of 1843 with King Kamehameha III and what would become Hawaii’s first public park.

Lā Hoʻihoʻi Ea, which literally translates as “Sovereignty Restoration Day,” celebrates the return of Hawaii’s sovereignty following a 5-month occupation by Britain.

The issue originates from a misunderstanding of land ownership.

A British consul named Richard Charlton claimed land on Oahu which did not belong to him.

So, he sued the government but lost.

On his way back to Britain to plead his case, he met British Naval Captain George Paulet.

After complaining to Paulet, the British captain travelled to Hawaii to have an audience with King Kamehameha III.

Not being pleased with the King’s response, Paulet threatened to attack Honolulu with military force.

To prevent the attack, the King allowed the unlawful occupation.

Paulet lowered all Hawaiian flags and burned them.

Word of the injustice was sent to Britain, putting Hawaii’s sovereignty in the hands of the Britannic Queen.

Upon hearing of the incident, British Admiral Richard Thomas was sent to Hawaii to return their sovereignty.

On July 21, 1843, at what is now known as Thomas Square Park, the Hawaiian flag was raised once again signifying the restoration of Hawaii’s sovereignty.

Did you know? Now you do!