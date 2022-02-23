HONOLULU (KHON2) – The people of Hawaii all make use of our island roadways, but how many of those people actually pay attention to the given names?

People could actually learn more about Hawai’i and Hawaiian languages by paying closer attention to the meaning behind the names of our roadways.

Aloha Authentic highlighted various roadways across the islands and in turn, learned something new.

This week, KHON2 brought attention to what may be in our houses.

In the ahupuaʻa of Paunau, which lies in the moku of Lāhainā on the island of Maui, stands a street given the name that names house or building: Hale Street.

As it remains Hawaiian language month, one way to start learning Hawaiian words is by beginning at home.

In old Hawaiʻi, kukui nuts were used to make a candle for light.

So, when people turn on their lights, they turn on the kukui.

The word noho used as a noun refers to a “chair.” However, when noho is used as a verb it means “to sit, reside or occupy.”

Some words are a literal Hawaiian-ization of English words.

For example, TV is kīwī in Hawaiian.

The word pahu hau literally means “ice box” referring to the refrigerator. But when saying freezer, you say pahu paʻahau or “solid ice box.”

As you cook in an oven, you are using the ʻoma. When on a stovetop, you are using the kapuahi.

And when you want to nuke your dish fast, you use the microwave or ʻomawawe, literally meaning “fast oven.”

As you look out the window, you are looking through the pukaaniani. The word puka means “hole” and the word aniani refers to “glass.”

And when you throw away your trash or ʻōpala, you throw it in a kini ʻōpala, which translates as “rubbish can.”

Did you know? Now you do!