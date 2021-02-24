Aloha Authentic: Hawaiian language terms to describe island weather

HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2’s weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the pae aina so the meaning of their names can be uncovered. This month is Hawaiian Language month and it is time to learn some Hawaiian terms that can be used every day.

In the ahupuaa of Waipio, which lies in the moku of Ewa on Oahu, stands a short cul-de-sac that brings attention to Hawaii’s island weather.

That cul-de-sac is Ao Place.

The word Ao has many meanings in Hawaiian, but it is used as a general term for “weather” in English.

Hawaii only experiences two seasons despite a year that consists of four.

The first is Kau, or the sunny dry season. The days in Kau are more Wela, or “hot,” as the days range from May to September.

Hawaii tends to deal with higher humidity, or Ikiiki, making everything feel a little stickier during these months.

Hawaii finds itself in in the wet season known as Hooilo, also the term used for “winter,” from the months of October through April.

The days tend to be more Anuanu, or “cold,” during this time

Sometimes it gets cold enough for Hau, or “snow,” to fall on the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.

Hawaii experiences more Ua, “rain,” hears more Hekili, “thunder,” and sees more Uila, “lighting,” with the greater chances of passing storms during Hooilo.

