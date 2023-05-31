Queen Liliʻuokalani poses for a portrait in Honolulu. Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Department of Accounting and General Services)

HONOLULU (KHON2) – We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?

Did you know you could learn more about Hawaiʻi and our history if you did?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.

This week, we bring attention to Queen Liliʻuokalani.

In the ahupuaʻa of Waikīkī, which lies in the moku of Kona here on Oʻahu, stands a roadway that brings our attention to the last reigning monarch of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

We are talking about Liliʻuokalani Ave.

Born on Sept. 2, 1838, as Lydia Kamakaʻeha, Queen Liliʻuokalani was born into a royal family and raised in a well-educated atmosphere.

As a young girl, she was one of 14 children of high-ranking chiefs chosen to attend Oʻahu’s first school called “Chief’s Children School.”

The school later become known as “Royal School” which still remains today.

Being fluent in Hawaiian and English languages, the Queen became a prolific poet and composer, producing more than 160 songs over her lifetime.

Liliʻuokalani ascended the throne and became Queen in 1891 following the death of her brother, King David Kalākaua.

As Queen, she tried to implement a new constitution that would have restored the powers lost by the monarchy when King Kalākaua was forced at gunpoint to sign what became known as the Bayonet Constitution.

Queen Liliʻuokalani’s efforts would eventually lead to the Kingdom’s unlawful overthrow on Jan. 17, 1893, by the United States of America.

She was then placed under house arrest for nearly 8 months in her own room in her own home, ʻIolani Palace.

The Queen lived out the rest of her days at her personal home known as Washington Place, passing away on Nov. 11, 1917, at the age of 79.

Her remains lay at Maunaʻala, the Royal Mausoleum in Nuʻuanu; but her legacy is sure to live on for generations to come.

