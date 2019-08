HONOLULU (KHON2)

When you drive down our streets, have you noticed much of the given names are in Hawaiian?

Have you ever questioned yourself what the meaning of those names are?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can share the meaning and history behind the name.

This month, we have been speaking about Mauna Kea.

This week, we close off the month with the connection of land to man.