In our premiere episode, host Kamaka Pili sits down with one of Hawaiʻi's most recognized artists, Kealiʻi Reichel. Transitioning from a kumu hula to a recording artist, Kealiʻi shares what it was like breaking into the music scene and what inspired one of his most popular songs. Being a cultural practitioner himself, Kealiʻi shares his knowledge of the traditional art form of Kīpuʻu, or knotting. We close the show with a solo acoustic performance of one of his most popular songs.