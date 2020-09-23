Aloha Authentic Ep 108: Aloha Festivals

In this episode of Aloha Authentic, we’re diving into the rich history of Aloha Festivals with Monte McComber. We’re also speaking with ukulele legend Roy Sakuma about this year’s theme, the ukulele, and we learn the ins and outs of Pāʻū riding with former Pāʻū Queen Shirley Brenner.

