In this episode of Aloha Authentic, we’re diving into the rich history of Aloha Festivals with Monte McComber. We’re also speaking with ukulele legend Roy Sakuma about this year’s theme, the ukulele, and we learn the ins and outs of Pāʻū riding with former Pāʻū Queen Shirley Brenner.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Enhanced trade showers expected for the islands through Thursday
- Web Exclusive: Aloha Festivals
- Aloha Authentic Ep 108: Aloha Festivals
- Gyms and fitness centers hit hard by Honolulu’s reopening strategy
- Honolulu mayor makes exception for restaurant dine-in against health department recommendation