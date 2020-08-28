In this episode of Aloha Authentic, we talk with Dr. Manulani Aluli Meyer on how Hawaiʻi has been sustainable with the ahupuaʻa system, and one thing we all can do at home to live sustainably. We also chat with Chef Mark Noguchi about the importance of where our food comes from as he whips up a quick dish with locally sourced ingredients.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Web Exclusive Segment: Aloha ʻĀina and Sustainability
- Aloha Authentic Ep 107: Aloha ʻĀina and Sustainability
- Historic war planes to fly over Oahu in honor of WWII 75th anniversary
- Programs available for businesses, individuals struggling in second shutdown
- Nature’s Menu dog food recalled over salmonella concerns