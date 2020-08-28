Aloha Authentic Ep 107: Aloha ʻĀina and Sustainability

In this episode of Aloha Authentic, we talk with Dr. Manulani Aluli Meyer on how Hawaiʻi has been sustainable with the ahupuaʻa system, and one thing we all can do at home to live sustainably. We also chat with Chef Mark Noguchi about the importance of where our food comes from as he whips up a quick dish with locally sourced ingredients.

